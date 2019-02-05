× Aquaman star Jason Momoa coming to St. Louis for Wizard World Comic-Con

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A major announcement for fans of Wizard World Comic-Con. A big name has been added to the list of celebrity guests. Jason Momoa has confirmed he’ll be at the convention’s St. Louis stop in April. The Aquaman star will be at the America’s Center to take pictures and sign autographs. Momoa is also known for playing Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Wizard World Comic-Con is April 5 to 7th. Momoa will be there only on April 6th.