A Taste of African Heritage celebrates Black History Month

ST. LOUIS - Co-founder and Chair of Peace Weaving Wholeness Dr. Paulette Sankofa joined FOX 2's kitchen to discuss healthy cooking and the old ways African heritage program.

The core of the African Heritage & Health program is a six-week cooking class series called A Taste of African Heritage. This class blends nutrition and cultural history with simple, delicious cooking techniques, to inspire a whole new way of eating through the 'old ways.

Recipe: Sankofa's Sassy Mixed Greens

8 cups of mixed greens cleaned and chopped

2 cups bell peppers julienne sliced

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1 pinch of garlic powder

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons raspberry balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon organic honey

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of black pepper

Directions

Place olive and sesame oils in pan, and warm at medium heat.

Then add onions, and allow them to wilt a bit.

Add bell peppers, greens, seasonings, and tomatoes and toss for about 5 minutes.