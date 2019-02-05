Alicia Keys to headline Variety St. Louis ‘Dinner with the Stars’ gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis announced Tuesday that 15-time Grammy Awards winning artist Alicia Keys would be the headliner for this year’s ‘Dinner with the Stars’.

The black-tie gala will be held at the Stifel Theatre on April 13, 2019.

This year’s program will also honor Variety’s Man and Woman of the Year, Spencer Koch, former General Manager of KTVI-Fox 2 and community supporter Carol Staenberg.

This will be the 23rd year for the ‘Dinner with the Stars’ event and proceed from the event will be donated to Variety in support of its many programs serving St. Louis area children.

Tickets for the event will go on sale February 6th at 10 am at ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $75.