Illini Upset #9 Michigan State, 79-74

Illinois pulled off their biggest upset of their basketball season on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center with a 79-74 win over 9th ranked Michigan State. Freshman Ayo Dosunmu scored a game high 24 points to lead the Illini to the signature win. Fellow freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 16 points to help out the Illini offense. The Illini had built a 14 point lead at 51-37 in the second half only to see Michigan State comeback and catch them When Kenny Goins hit a three pointer late in the game, it was the Spartans first lead of the game at 64-63. But Dosunmu hit back to back three’s to give the Illini the lead back at 74-68.

Illinois had lost their last 17 games against a top ten ranked team.

The victory raises the Illinois season record overall to 8-15 and their Big Ten Conference record to 4-8.