Keepsakes stolen from child’s grave at Florissant cemetery

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A family is reeling after a heartless act at a child's grave in Florissant. The keepsakes the family put there have apparently been stolen.

The theft happened at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Graham Road some point between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.

Keannith Peters, who died months before his first birthday, was buried there eight days ago.

His mother, Ashley Peters, is posting pleas on social media for the return of items she says there’s absolutely no reason for someone else to take.

Peters, her husband, and their two-year-old daughter decorated stepping stones to serve as grave markers until her son’s headstone could be installed in the spring. They’re worth little to anyone else but priceless to a young family that’s been through so much.

Keannith was just 7-months-old when he died from SIDS on January 16, his mother said. He’s buried in “Kids Corner,” a section of the cemetery set aside for children taken much too soon. His mother visits every day.

The family placed the markers Sunday evening. By the time Ashley Peters returned Monday afternoon, they were gone.

“I had everything planned for him…I knew everything he was going to be in life and then he’s just taken,” she said. “Then this. It’s just horrible! Like…why?”

She hopes to find the items back by his grave soon when she makes ones of her daily visits. She’s not looking to pursue criminal charges.

The family was concerned about muddy tire tracks through the cemetery.

Fox2/News 11 were told they were left by cemetery equipment.