Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A fire hydrant is leaking a steady stream of water onto a north St. Louis street Tuesday morning.

FOX2 Nissan Rouge Runner is at the scene at Goodfellow at Minerva where a vehicle has mounted the curb with water gushing from its driver’s side.

We are told the issue was called to Public Works on Sunday, Feb 3 when it first started.

No word on when officials will get the situation under control.