ST. LOUIS - Do you talk to your kids about the dangers and consequences of drug use? Research shows that when we talk to our kids about substances early and often, the chances of them becoming users get cut in half.

Stacie Zellen, Communications and Outreach Director with The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse joined FOX 2 to discuss their 2019 five series PSA campaign "Let's talk about it".

