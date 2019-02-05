Second day of testimony in officer Blake Snyder murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON - Its day two in the trial of Trenton Forster the gunman accused in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Office Blake Synder October 6, 2016.

Throughout opening statement and some of the first testimonies, Forster appeared in court in a shirt and tie, clean shaven with shorter hair. He sat back in his chair looking down or hunched over on the table in front of him with his head in his arms.

The trial began Monday morning with the prosecutors and defense opening statements to a jury of six men and six women. Almost immediately the line was drawn as there are a few things in this case that both sides agree on.

They both agree that Forster did shoot and kill Officer Synder and both sides agreed to Forster's drug use and his alarming behavior in obtaining guns.

However, the defense doesn`t agree the jury should find him guilty of first-degree murder. His Public defender Stephen Reynolds pointed to his troubled childhood with heavy drinking as early as 6th or 7th grade and anxiety over the years.

The day before the shooting, the friend shot cellphone videos of Forster while he was impaired and falling down. When videos of him impaired played in court, Forster slid far down into his seat, meanwhile, widow Elizabeth Snyder looked on closely.