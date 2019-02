Relive the days of The Rat Pack with the Dick Feeney tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin. Playing at The Fabulous Fox Theatre February 22-24, Don’t miss the next best thing to seeing the original Rat Pack themselves!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, February 5th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.