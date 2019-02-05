St. Louis company transforms the way the world connects through technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis based company Geniecast is becoming the "Amazon of people." That means they've created a catalog of high-level business experts to speak to your team, and interact with via two-way video.

The future of virtual interaction has launched APiR which means Augmented Placement in Real-Time. APiR was created by Geniecast, led by founder Keith Alper.

Alper joined FOX 2 to discuss how Geniecast gives users access to top-tier thought leaders from all over the world and connects them through highly interactive technology.