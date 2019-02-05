St. Louis Fire Department Foundation annual Lifesavers Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The population of the city of St. Louis swells to over 1 million during the day and the STLFD is the busiest fire department in the state based on the number of calls - over 150,000 per year.

If you live in the county but you work or attend events in the city, you are a St. Louis Fire Department first responder responsibility.

Fire Captain Garon Mosby joined FOX2 to discuss St. Louis Fire Department Foundation and how the foundation sponsors free CPR training and EMS trainers will teach a class at no cost to organizations throughout the metro area.

Legends and Lifesavers Annual Dinner

The Chase Park Plaza

Thursday, April 4th

5:30pm to 9pm

www.stlfdfoundation.org