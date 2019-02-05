× Three men hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at Moberly airport

MOBERLY, Mo. – A man from St. Charles and a man from St. Louis were hospitalized Tuesday after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a small Missouri airport.

According to Moberly Police Chief Troy Link, the city’s police and fire departments were dispatched to a hangar at Omar Bradley Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities found a 29-year-old St. Louis man and a 27-year-old St. Charles man unresponsive. They were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Columbia hospital.

A third person, a 25-year-old man from Huntsville, was unresponsive after EMS arrived. He was taken to directly to a hospital in Columbia for additional treatment.

Link said investigators learned the men were exposed to carbon monoxide while inside the hangar. The circumstances surrounding the exposure to the gas were not immediately known.

A Moberly firefighter was treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Moberly Regional Hospital and later released.