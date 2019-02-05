Tim’s Travels: Take a step and Fight For Air Climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Need more motivation to take the stairs? You don't need a gym or any equipment, just take the stairs at home, at work, or any chance you get!

In Missouri, more than 800,000 people suffer from lung disease and this year alone, it is estimated that more than 5,700 residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer.

Tim Ezell was live with The Fight For Air Climb and experienced the Biggest stair climb in St. Louis.

The Fight For Air Climb raises awareness for lung disease, raises money for life-saving research, and funds critical local programming like educational programs to help local children better manage their asthma and free programs to help locals quit smoking.

Fight For Air Climb at Metropolitan Square

Metropolitan Square

Saturday, March 30, 2019

7AM