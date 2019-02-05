Tickets now available for Variety’s Runway Lights Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is almost that time of the year again for the Variety's Runway Lights Fashion Show to benefit Variety The Children's Charity of St. Louis.

Event Chair Mary Steward along with Variety Kid Emory joined FOX 2 to talk about this year's fashion show and the great designer stepping up to show off their creations.

Tickets will be on sale at the link below and all proceeds from the event will go towards Variety the Children`s Charity of St. Louis.

Fox 2 Is Your Proud Media Sponsor

Variety's Runway Lights Fashion Show

April 6th

Union Station