× 2 from Illinois die in crash on ice-covered I-70 in Missouri

ODESSA, Mo. – Forecasters are warning of dangerous freezing drizzle that already has caused at least one deadly wreck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people were killed Tuesday night when a driver lost control of a vehicle on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 70 and skidded into the path of a tractor-trailer in Lafayette County. The patrol identified the victims as Wendy Rios, of Altamont, Ill., and Kaleb Huddlestun, of Effingham, Ill.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large swath of the Midwest. In Missouri the affected area stretches diagonally from an area just north of Joplin to the northeast corner of the state.

The University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College canceled classes Wednesday, along with dozens of school districts.