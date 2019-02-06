× Autopsy finds Illinois FedEx worker died of fall, not cold

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ An autopsy found that a FedEx worker found dead outside in western Illinois amid record low temperatures died of a traumatic head injury.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson says 69-year-old William L. Murphy’s death was due to a fall. Police say a colleague found the Moline man’s body between two semitrailers at the delivery company’s East Moline facility Thursday morning, when Moline hit a record low of minus 33 degrees (minus 36 Celsius).

Gustafson says hypothermia doesn’t appear to have contributed to Murphy’s death. The coroner says he didn’t determine if ice was a factor but he “would assume so.” Last week’s record-breaking subzero temperatures were thought to contribute to at least 27 deaths.

FedEx Corp. said in a statement that the company is saddened and working with local authorities as they investigate.