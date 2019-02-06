× Billikens End Losing Skid, Beat Dayton 73-60

D.J. Foreman scored a career high 18 points to lead the Billikens to a 73-60 win over Dayton on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The victory halted a four game losing streak by SLU. The Billikens had five players score on double figures in the win, Foreman (18), Javon Bess (14), Fred Thatch Jr. (12), Trumaine Isabell Jr. (11) Hasahn French (10). Bess played 31 minutes on a injured ankle as he continues to be the Billikens court leader.

The win improves the Saint Louis overall record to 15-8 and their Atlantic 10 Conference record to 6-4.