Blues beat Panthers 3-2 in Front of their Dads

The St. Louis Blues had a special cheering section at Tuesday’s road game against the Florida Panthers. The team’s player’s dads were in attendance to see their sons come back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. The Blues rally began in the third period when Colton Parayko scored his ninth goal of the season on a wrap around play. His goal cut the Florida lead to 2-1. Ryan O’Reilly then scored his 20th goal of the year to tie the game at 2-2. Vince Dunn completed the comeback win with his sixth goal of the season off a Panthers giveaway to give the Blues their first lead of the game, 3-2. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots to get another win in goal. He has a 7-1-1 record as the Blues starting goalie.

The Blues dads are a good luck charm to the team. They have a 6-1 record when attending their son’s games over the last four season.

The victory gets the Blues two games over the .500 mark (24-22-5) for the first time this season.

The Blues dad’s road trip continues on Thursday night in Tampa.