Cardinals gearing up, loading truck for spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Here's a sure sign that spring training for the Cardinals isn`t far off!

Crews at Busch Stadium packed up the Cardinals equipment Wednesday and loaded it onto a moving truck bound for Jupiter, Florida. That means they're taking the baseball essentials with them.

Some of the players are already there. Matt Carpenter tweeted Tuesday saying that he was back in Florida and loving it.

Back in Florida and loving every second of it!! 🌴⚾️ — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) February 5, 2019

Pitchers and Catchers report next Tuesday and Position Players are to report on February 18.

The first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 18.