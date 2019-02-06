× Former Lemay lawmaker to be honored with St. Louis County road

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill designating a road in south St. Louis County for a former colleague who died last year.

The bill given final approval Wednesday by the Senate directs signs to be erected along a roughly 1-mile stretch of Lindbergh Boulevard describing it as the “Rep. Cloria Brown Memorial Highway.”

Brown died in March at age 75 after battling cancer. The Republican represented the area where she will be honored.

The legislation, which previously passed the House, is the first bill of the 2019 session to be sent to Gov. Mike Parson.