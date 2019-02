Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Need some help with your taxes? United Way 211 is partnering with St. Louis area tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services.

Families with a household income of $55,000 dollars or less qualify for the free prep.

This same effort last year helped St. Louisans file more than 18,000 tax returns and get nearly 18 million back in tax refunds.

For more information on this service, visit MyFreeTaxes.com or call the United Way via 211 or by dialing 1-800-427-4626.