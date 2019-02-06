Iconic slide at the Illinois State Fair up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL – An iconic ride at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is up for sale.

Here in Springfield, Illinois, Abe Lincoln`s hometown, many people who have come to the Illinois state fair have a memory of this giant slide.

It`s been here since the late 1960s and now if you have enough of those five-dollar Abraham Lincoln Bills the slide could be yours.

The slide is one of 15 left in the United States.

Prairie State Bank & Trust is selling this state fair staple that’s next to the oversized Abe Lincoln. It`s probably the second thing you notice when you enter the gate off Sangamon Avenue.

It`s about 40 feet high and 150 feet long and was built in 1968.

If you want to purchase the slide, you will need 27,000 Lincoln five-dollar bills or 13,500,000 Lincoln one cent pennies. The asking price is $135,000 for it.

If you keep the slide at the fair you will need a lease from the fairgrounds to operate the slide, which will come with the opportunity to have another concession or food concession.

In 2018, over the ten-day period, the slide had over 16,000 riders. on the giant slide.

For now, the slide will stay where it is. It could be sold and moved elsewhere but Springfield residents are hoping it`ll stay where it’s been a part of the state fairgrounds for at least 51 years.