Missouri Departments of Conservation and Transportation partner for ‘No More Trash!’ campaign

ST. LOUIS – Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation came by the studio to promote their "No More Trash!" campaign in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The campaign is dedicated to raise awareness and reduce littering while encouraging the proper disposal of trash.

The campaign also includes a contest where schools can decorate 30-gallon or larger trash cans with the "No More Trash!" logo and a creative slogan to be displayed in prominent school or community areas. The trash cans will be judged based on creativity and adherence to the contest rules for a $600 grand prize.

To download the campaign logo and review a full explanation of the contest rules and deadlines, visit nomoretrash.org.

No More Trash! School Contest

Entry deadline March 15

Missouri Schools and Home Schools

Categories: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, and 6th-8th

Prizes: $200 for the winner of each category, $600 grand prize