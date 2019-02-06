× Mizzou Falls to Top Ranked Tennessee, 72-60

The tough road in SEC conference play continued for the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night as they fell to Tennessee, the #1 ranked team in the country 72-60 in Knoxville, TN. Javon Pickett led the Tigers with 12 points. Missouri held a few first half leads, but trailed 37-31 at half time and never regained the lead. The Volunteers were led by Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams. Each player scored 13 points to pace Tennessee.

The lose drops the Missouri season record to 11-10 overall and just 2-7 in SEC play.