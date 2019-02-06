× National Signing Day for local Prep Athletes

The first Wednesday in February is the day for local high school athletes looking to continue their education and athletic careers in college. It’s National Signing Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Fox 2 News at 5 PM, we showed the annual National Football Foundation's breakfast for many of the top local prep athletes in the St. Louis area. You'll hear from Jameson Williams, the Cardinal Ritter wide receiver who signed to play at Ohio State and Moses Okpala, the Ladue defensive end, who will attend Illinois. Lutheran North guard Jack Buford was highlighted. He will attend the University of Missouri. Buford told Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate that he is sticking with his committment to the Tigers, even though the football team is facing NCAA sanctions next season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Fox 2 News at 6 PM, we heard from two local prep athletes who chose Mizzou to play their college football. CBC tight end Niko Hea and Lutheran North guard Jack Buford both signed to play college football in Columbia, MO with the Tigers. CBC High School had a huge National Signing Day event with 30 athletes signed letters of intent with various colleges in the USA. Among those 30 athletes was football player M.J. Anderson, who will play at Minnesota.