× No charges against Missouri officers who fatally shot 2 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City police officers won’t face charges in the fatal shootings of two men who were struggling over a handgun last summer in a downtown square.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a letter to the police chief that the officers were compelled to fatally shoot 33-year-old Timothy Mosley in June because he ignored officers’ repeated demands to drop his weapon and attempted to fire it.

She said 34-year-old Robert White was killed because he was too close to Mosely. Her review showed that Mosley kept his arm around White as they wrestled. The men were killed less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman seen brandishing a sword.

Baker’s letter was dated Jan. 9 and posted to the prosecutor’s office website Tuesday night.