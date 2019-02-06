× Officials irked by slow progress securing St. Louis transit

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – The leader of a development agency insists that security on the St. Louis region’s public transportation system has improved since county officials withheld $5 million last year until transit authorities address rider safety concerns.

But St. Louis County Council members have expressed frustration with the sluggish progress to fix Metro’s safety problems, especially improving cooperation between the light rail’s operators and police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bi-State Development Agency Executive Director Taulby Roach presented a timeline of transit security improvements to the council on Tuesday.

The city of St. Louis and two counties entered an agreement with Metro officials in 2017 to set up a task force to police the light rail system. But the lack of oversight has led to problems with the agencies working together.