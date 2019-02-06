× Police: Hazelwood high school student brought gun to school

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A student at Hazelwood Central High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon for bringing an unloaded gun to campus.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, a 17-year-old student was found concealing an unloaded gun in his bag. He was meeting with an administrator in the hallway when the gun was discovered.

Students were in class at the time. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect has not been charged at this time.