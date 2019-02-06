× Police officer killed after shooting in Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE, WI. – A police officer has died at a hospital after being shot at a home in Milwaukee’s shout side. WITI-TV reports that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified them of the death.

“This is been an incredibly difficult year for the department — now the third officer that has lost his life in the service of Milwaukee. So it’s a sad day for this community,” Alderman Donovan said. “It’ll give you an indication of how challenging this work is. And, how we as a community need to rally behind our officers to ensure they have the support and the backing that they deserve.”

The officer was shot Wednesday at around 9:30am near the intersection of 12th and Manitoba. The suspect has been taken into police custody.