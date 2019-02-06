× Prosecutor says woman took video of boy locked in basement

ELDORA, Iowa – A prosecutor says an Iowa woman accused in the torture and basement confinement of her boyfriend’s 8-year-old son took video of his treatment.

Court records say Traci Tyler and Alex Shadlow are charged with kidnapping. Prosecutors say the two locked the boy for at least nine hours a day in summer 2017 in a space under the basement stairs at the couple’s Ackley home. He slept on concrete and had to use a tin cup for a toilet.

A prosecutor told the judge at the beginning of Tyler’s nonjury trial Tuesday in Eldora that the recording will show the boy desperate to use a bathroom and eventually urinating.

One of Tyler’s attorneys said Tyler was following the advice of medical professionals when she had the boy ask for permission to use a bathroom, because he was having “accidents” in the house.

Police say Tyler also urged her dog to attack the boy.

Shadlow’s trial has been rescheduled to begin June 24.