Send your Valentine flowers and snuggles with a ‘puppy gram’

ST. LOUIS – Deb Foster from Gateway Pet Guardians brought foster puppies Amor and Beau to the studio to promote the company's "puppy grams" for Valentine's Day.

For a donation of $100, you can send your Valentine a bouquet of flowers delivered by a precious puppy from Gateway Pet Guardians. The dogs will stay for 10 or 15 minutes for a cozy Valentine's Day snuggle.

The donations will go toward rescuing more animals in East St. Louis and benefit the non-profit's community outreach programs.

"Puppy gram" orders must be placed by February 8. To order your "puppy gram" or get more information about Gateway Pet Guardians, visit www.gatewaypets.org/puppygram.