ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Cardiologist Michael Lim joins us today to talk about the increase of heart disease in America. Heart disease affects more than half of Americans, and the biggest problem, according to Lim, is inadequate prevention methods.

One of the simplest ways to prevent heart disease? Know you family history, and discuss it with your physician.

For more information, visit www.ssmhealth.com/heart-vascular-health