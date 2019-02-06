× St. Louis County offering free HIV, STI screenings Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – African-Americans account for a higher proportion of new HIV diagnosis, those living with HIV, and those diagnosed with AIDS than any other group in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AIDS affects 1.2 million Americans overall, and 1 in 8 of those people don’t know they have it.

To combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in St. Louis County, the department of public health is offering a free sexual health screening event this week.

The ‘Get Tested STL’ event is Thursday, February 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Central Community Health Center, located at 4000 Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn. The event falls on the same day as National African-American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Anyone who is unable to attend the free screening event but is interested in obtaining a free HIV test or screening for other STIs should visit STLcondoms.com to find free educational materials, safe sex information, and local resources to obtain testing, treatment, and support.