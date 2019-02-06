× St. Louis man pleads guilty to carjacking, robbing 7-11 store

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old St. Louis man appeared in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to carjacking and robbery charges.

According to court documents, St. Louis police responded to a carjacking in the 3800 block of Meramec Street on October 17, 2017. The victim told police she was driving her 2002 Pontiac Aztek when she pulled over to use her cellphone.

The victim said she heard a knock on her driver’s side door and saw Ahmaad Ali standing there with a firearm pointed at her. She opened her door and attempted to hand Ali her purse but he refused and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The victim complied and saw Ali enter the driver’s side and a second individual, later identified as Jevante Phillips, get in on the passenger side. The suspects drove away in the Aztek.

On October 18, 2017, Ali, Phillips, and Travion Lindsey went to the 7-11 store on Christy Avenue. The three men were armed and wearing masks. They stole cash, lottery tickets, liquor bottles, cigarettes, and candy. They used the stolen Aztek as their getaway vehicle.

All three men were apprehended and charged for the crimes.

Phillips pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was scheduled to be sentenced February 13, 2019. Lindsey pleaded guilty in January 2019 and he’ll be sentenced April 18.

Ali pleaded guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm while committing a federal crime of violence, and robbery. He’ll be sentenced May 8.

The carjacking charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine. Brandishing a firearm carries sentence of 7 to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The robbery charge carries a 20-year sentence and $250,000 fine.

Restitution to the victim will be mandatory.