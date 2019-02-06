STL Moms: St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sarah Dickhoff from SSM Health St. Mary's joins us today to give us more information about the hospital's partnership with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. Their donation will bring 120,000 diapers to families in the St. Louis area who need them this year.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is the only one of its kind in the metro area, and they will distribute more than 1.7 million diapers to 40 different communities partnered with the agency.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Maternal Fetal Care Center

6420 Clayton Rd. Richmond Heights

To schedule a visit with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Maternal Fetal Care Center, the Centering Pregnancy program, or the WISH Center call (314) 768-8730 or visit www.SSMHealth.com/StMarys.