× Washington University sends alert after staff member robbed at Metrolink

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Washington University sent alert to students and staff Wednesday morning about a potential threat to safety at the Danforth Campus. A staff member was robbed at round 7:00am, according to the school’s emergency management website.

The robbery happened at the Metrolink Big Bend station. Campus security said that the suspect was potentially on campus. The lockdown was lifted at around 8:00am when after police say the suspect fled the area.

A description of the suspect has not been given by campus or police. It is not clear if authorities are still searching for the robber.