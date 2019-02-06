You Paid For It: Vinita Park mayor worried that city-county consolidation could end North County Cooperative police force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINITA PARK, Mo. – The mayor of Vinita Park is worried that all the work they've done for years will be destroyed by the St. Louis City County Consolidation plan being pushed by the group Better Together.

Vinita Park has consolidated seven neighboring police departments into the North County Police Cooperative.

The Better Together plans calls for creating a Metropolitan Police Department to handle all policing duties. That could destroy the North County Cooperative.

Vinita Park Mayor James McGhee says residents like the personal interaction with police officers in the North County Cooperative who he says knows the neighborhoods.

Elliott Davis talked to one of those municipalities, the city of Wellston.

The Wellston Mayor says he's saving about $600,000 using the cooperative for policing. He also says he likes the attention he's getting from the unit.

Mayor McGhee says Better Together should have come and talked to people like him who has had experience consolidating.

Vinita Park also merged with neighboring Vinita Terrace in 2016.