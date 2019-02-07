× 2 teens arrested in fatal Missouri shooting of 17-year-old

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Authorities have arrested two teens in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in northern Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports that the 17- and 18-year-old suspects were booked into the Adair County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Izaiha McFarland.

Police in Kirksville say McFarland was shot late Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities searched for several hours before taking the two suspects into custody.