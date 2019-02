Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in a subdivision Thursday evening.

Police said the accident happened along Wentzville Parkway near the intersection of Old Williams Parkway.

Accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene near the Meadows of Williamsburg subdivision.

Police haven’t released the man’s name or other details about the incident.