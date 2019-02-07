Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old boy taken by mother

FETUS, Mo. – The Festus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of a 5-month-old boy taken by his mother.

5-month-old Carl Copeland, Jr., disappeared from the home at 720 Delmar Ave., in Festus, MO at 10:00p.m. on Wednesday, February 6.

Police say he is a white male, 15 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of the abduction. Police have not yet released a picture of the boy.

According to investigators a Black 2014 Ford Focus with Missouri license plates of SE9N0G, was last seen leaving from the residence on Delmar, unknown direction of travel from there.

Officials say the possible suspect is believed to be Margaret T. Reuther, a white female, age 35, stands at 5’2″, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Reuther is the mother of the child. She left the residence after getting into argument with the child’s father and might be en route to a relative’s house in Ellisville.

Police say Reuther made statements that she was going to harm the child and then herself. It is reported that she has been diagnosed with a mental illness and is not taking her prescribed medication. She is believed to be in the St. Louis area.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Festus Police Department at 636-937-3646.