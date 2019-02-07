Beware of Valentine’s Day deals that are too good to be true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Valentine's Day spending in 2019 is expected to top $20 billion, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey. Special dinners, jewelry and flowers all account for large percentages of the spending.

You may start feeling the pressure to get a gift ASAP. Be careful- as what seems like a legitimate business may eventually deliver purchased merchandise, but not within the quoted time frame, and it may even tag on hidden fees to turn a quick profit.

Rebecca Phoenix with the Better Business Bureau shows how you can protect your heart and your wallet from getting broken.