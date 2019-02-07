× Blues Top Tampa Bay, Win 4th Straight

The St. Louis Blues have won four straight and their latest win was arguably the best of the season. The Blues beat Tampa Bay 1-0 in overtime.

Brayden Schenn scored the game-winner in O.T. improving the Blues record to 8-2-1 over their last 11 games. The Lightning have the NHL’s best record and are also the league’s top scoring team. The Blues shut them out on 32 saves by goalie Jordan Binnington. It was the first time all season Tampa Bay had been shutout. The Blues host Nashville on Saturday. It’s the first home game in three weeks.