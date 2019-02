Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flu cases are increasing here in the St. Louis area. We've reported two schools closed because the buildings needed to be disinfected.

Dr. Nirav Patel, chief medical officer at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, visits Fox 2 News to talk about how much of a difference can cleaning the schools actually make, and discuss what you can do at home if your child has the flu.