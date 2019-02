Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When you are on a diet, rules are created of what you can and can not have.

This is the set up of dieting and what makes people feel like they are failing on the diet. They believe they are 'bad' versus looking at the rules and deprivation are the set up to diet ending, not the willpower.

Shannon Hayes Buescher joined FOX 2 to discuss diet rules and why depriving yourself of some foods could backfire.

For more information click here: