Harris-Stowe State University to host 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

ST. LOUIS -Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters will be in St. Louis this weekend. She will be the keynote speaker at the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Statewide Celebration held Friday, February 8 at Harris-Stowe State University.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. and serves as the official kick-off for activities recognizing and celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack joined FOX 2 to discuss the event.

