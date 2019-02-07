Home invasion victim says suspects feigned car trouble before break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A Sunset Hills family remains shaken after their home was robbed in the middle of the day. Police have one suspect in custody and they are asking for the public's help to track down another.

"It is a bold crime to commit in the middle of the day on a Wednesday afternoon," said Sgt. Robbie Hagen, Sunset Hills Police Department.

The suspect, 36-year-old Dion Dixon Nickleson, was charged with robbery, burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Hagen said authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Joseph Malique Carlson.

According to Hagen, Nickleson and Carlson forcibly entered a home in the 100 block of Deane Court around 1:45 p.m. on January 30. They were armed with handguns.

The pair forced a woman to the ground and stole her jewelry, Hagen said.

"When they entered, there were three children in the home, and they fled to a back bedroom," said Hagen.

A 10-year-old girl in the house took an eight-year-old and six-month-old to a back bedroom and called 911. Hagen said one of the gunmen followed the children. When he realized police were on the way, both men ran from the home.

"Very proud of this young lady," said Hagen. "She did an outstanding job. She has a great deal to be proud of."

The woman sustained an injury to her hand but Hagen said she did not request medical attention. No shots were fired and the three children were not injured.

Fox 2 spoke with the woman Thursday and she said the men approached her home and claimed they were having car trouble. She saw a vehicle behind them with the hood raised, so when the men asked to use her phone, she agreed.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Nickleson was arrested without incident on Tuesday, February 5. He’s being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlson is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.