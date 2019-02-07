ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – A section of the Trans-Canada Corporation’s Keystone oil pipeline is shut down after a possible leak in St. Charles County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a company technician happened to discover it during a routine check.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox is heading to the location of the possible leak. The Department of Natural Resources says the leak is less than 2,000 feet south of the Mississippi River but it allegedly is not threatening the waterway.

Workers are still investigating what caused the leak.