Kick off Mardi Gras season at the Bacchanalian Ball in Soulard

ST. LOUIS - Mardi gras season is upon us and the Bacchanalian Ball is this Saturday in Soulard Market Park.

There's a costume theme, music, libations and of course food.

Mike Johnson from Sugarfire Smokehouse and Michael Barr, Chairman of the Bacchanalian Ball committee joined FOX 2's kitchen to diccuss the history of the Bacchanalian Ball for Mardi Gras.

Bacchanalian Ball

6:00pm - 11:00pm Saturday

Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park

8th & Lafayette in Soulard

For tickets and more information visit: www.STLMardiGras.org