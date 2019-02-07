× Man pleads in DWI crash on go-cart with young child

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A 37-year-old Jefferson City man who was riding in a go-cart with a 5-year-old child when it overturned has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

James Gordon pleaded guilty in late January in a deal that reduced the original felony charge and dropped a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Gordon was placed on two years of unsupervised probation, ordered to complete a treatment program and to serve two-day shock sentence in the Cole County jail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gordon and the child were riding in a homemade go-cart last August when it overturned. Both were treated for minor injuries.

Gordon told authorities the crash occurred when he hit a low area on the gravel shoulder of a highway.

