Research shows new urine test could be more effective in detecting Prostate Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. Siteman Cancer Center's top Urological Surgeon joined FOX 2 to discuss the effectiveness of a new urine test for prostate cancer.

Dr. Andriole is part of an international team of researchers that is evaluating the effectiveness of a new urine test for prostate cancer. The test, called Exodx Prostate.

The test could reduce the need for biopsies of slow-growing, non-aggressive forms of prostate cancer, which often call for close monitoring rather than near-term surgery.

For more information: siteman.Wustl.Edu